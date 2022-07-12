dayton-daily-news logo
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County

Mosquito samples from the South Charleston area have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to a release from the Clark County Combined Health District.

This is the first sample to test positive for West Nile Virus in 2022.

The health district said that in response it will inspect the affected area to reduce mosquito breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating it. It will also distribute informational flyers and mist the affected areas with Duet mosquito spray.

The district said that the mosquito spray is safe for humans and pet but concerned residents can opt out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing the request and address to environmental@ccchd.com.

To avoid infections, the district said to use bug repellants, wear long sleeves and pants or stay indoors, ensure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips, and either drain or treat any standing water that mosquitoes could use to breed.

West Nile Virus can cause severe fever and inflammation of the brain, brain lining and spinal cord.

In Ohio, the main way the disease is spread is by infected northern house mosquitos, who get the disease after feeding on infected birds. They then spread the virus to humans and other animals when they bite.

The health district said that about 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus won’t show symptoms at all, but there is no way to tell if a person will develop illness ahead of time.

Symptoms usually appear between 3 to 14 days after being bitten, and there are no specific treatments for infection, the district said. Severe symptoms could last several weeks and neurological effects could be permanent.

The mosquito testing is part of the Ohio Department of Health’s Vector-Borne Disease Program.

