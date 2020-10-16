Motorist checklist for Fall Car Care Month in October

Have the battery and charging system checked, as cold weather is hard on batteries.

Clean, flush and put new antifreeze in the cooling system. As a rule of thumb, this should be done every two years.

Have the exhaust system checked for carbon monoxide leaks, which can be especially dangerous during cold weather driving when windows are closed.

Pack the essentials

Make sure that your ice scraper and snow brush are accessible and ready to use.

Stock an emergency kit with jumper cables, a flashlight, blankets, extra clothes, bottled water, nonperishable food and a first aid kit with any needed medication.

“Winter magnifies existing problems like hard starts, sluggish performance and rough idling, so a little car care now is a sensible way to avoid being stranded out in the cold later,” said Nathan Perrine, executive director, Car Care Council. “Whether you perform the inspection and maintenance yourself or go to a trusted repair shop, it’s a small investment of time and money to help avoid the cost and hassle of a breakdown during the cold winter months ahead.”