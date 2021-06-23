Movie starring Timothee Chalamet filming scenes in Middletown today

A movie starring actor Timothee Chalamet and written by Miami University alum David Kajganich is filming today in Middletown.
The movie, “Bones and All,” has been shooting in Cincinnati and filmed scenes in multiple locations in Middletown.
The production contacted the city of Middletown on Monday requesting permission to film there. Officials with the movie are paying for private security during their time in the city.
There has been traffic control set up on South Broad Street between First Avenue and Reynolds Avenue for scenes to be shot in the area.
The movie, an adaptation of a book by the same name, is set in the Midwest in the 1980s and follows a woman, played by Taylor Russell, on a journey of self-discovery who meets a drifter and falls in love. It is being directed by Luca Guadignino.