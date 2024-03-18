Murder mystery movie shoots at historic Middletown home

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

In 2022, Read’s film, “A Bachelor’s Valentine,” was shot entirely in Middletown including scenes in The Swire Inn, White Dog Saloon, BeauVerre Riordan Stained Glass Studios, the homes of Dan and Fran Sack and John and Avinne Kiser, the Council Chambers in the City Building, Brown’s Run Country Club dining room, Governor’s Square and along the Great Miami River.

Local scenes, including one in Liberty Twp., will be included in the new movie, but majority of the filming will be in the home of Helen and Rick Stevens-Gleason. They are the same couple who owned the winning horse in last year’s Kentucky Derby, Mage, said Greg Siewny, a producer of film and retired Middletown doctor.

The film stars Michael Pare` (Eddie and the Cruisers), John Savage (The Deer Hunter) and Cyril O’Reilly (Porkys) in addition to local actors.

It revolves around the murder of a prominent senator and the investigation to find the killer, with a dysfunctional family adding to some twists.

Read said the movie is much in the style of an Agatha Christie mystery, but a little grittier, more like “Seven” that started Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman.

“We are are leaning a little more to the darker side,” she said.

The detective leading the investigation is a film noir detective of the 40s and 50s dropped in modern day.

She added what she enjoys most about the script are the interesting and quirky characters.

Middletown police and fire will be used in the movie as emergency crews pulling up to the scene of the “murder.”

Director of Photography is Philip Adrian Booth, with over 200 credits in his résumé

Siewny, who retired two years ago after delivering babies for 40 years, became involved in movie making in his retirement after showing up in his vintage car for a previous movie.

“I am really excited about this movie,” Siewny said. “The best mystery is the one you might be able to solve by watching it closely. It’s no fun if you know at the beginning or throwing something in at the end. The clues are there if you watch for them.”

The movie is planned for international release in 10 to 12 months.