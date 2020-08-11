1 dead after powerful storm leaves devastation in Midwest

“It’s awful. I was thinking about that all last night,” he said.

He said it took firefighters 14 minutes to remove the woman from the debris and lift her through the door of the trailer — now on its roof because it was toppled onto its side — in an area of Fort Wayne’s northeast side where there was widespread storm damage, including damaged trees.

A spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state was assessing the damage and would have more information later Tuesday.

Local officials reported roofs torn off of homes and buildings, vehicles blown off of roads and hit by trees, and people hurt by flying debris. So far, dozens of injuries but no fatalities in Iowa have been reported.

Farmers reported that some grain bins were destroyed and corn fields were flattened by the storm, and Iowa officials were assessing the total damage to its powerful agriculture industry.

“While we’re unable to quantify the number of acres lost at this time, we’re hearing of widespread crop damage,” said Keely Coppess, a spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. “We’re also aware of commercial and on-farm grain storage losses, which may affect storage capacity during harvest.”

Power and Internet outages were widespread in the state’s three largest metropolitan areas, of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Davenport, where residents continued to clean up widespread tree damage.

Mediacom said Tuesday that it was working to restore internet service that went down in many Iowa and Illinois communities as a result of the storm.

In Wisconsin, WE Energies reported that about 4,200 customers remained without power on Tuesday morning.

