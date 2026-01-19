1 dead and 6 wounded in Czech town hall shooting

PRAGUE (AP) — A shooting at a town hall in northern Czech Republic on Monday left one dead and six others wounded, including a police officer, police said.
Police said the suspect was fatally shot and there was no further danger.
The shooting took place at the Chribska town hall, police said.
A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš offered condolences to the victims' relatives.
Chribska is located near the German border and has the population of some 1,300.
