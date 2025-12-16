11 firefighters and 2 other people injured after North Carolina house fire and explosion

The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the single-family home around 5 p.m. and found it engulfed in flames.

Eleven of the 22 firefighters at the scene went inside the house to search for occupants and “get water on that fire,” which preceded the explosion, Panell said at a news conference.

“It was enough force that the outside walls blew out, the roof came up and went back down," Parnell said.

An investigation of the fire and explosion is continuing.