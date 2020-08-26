14 dolphins die in Mauritius near Japanese ship's oil spill

“We've been worried about this. The oil spill and sinking of the bow are ruining what had been the best-preserved area of our island,” he said.

The Japanese bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef near the eastern coast of Mauritius on July 25. Pounded by the surf for days, the ship's hull cracked and on Aug. 6 it began leaking fuel into the waters of the Mahebourg Lagoon, fouling a protected wetlands area, mangroves and a small island that was a bird and wildlife sanctuary.

The ship later broke in two and the bow, the smaller of the two pieces, was towed out to sea and sunk.

The ship's captain and first officer have been charged with “endangering safe navigation.” It's not yet clear why the ship strayed miles off course.

The environmental group Greenpeace has called for an investigation.

“This is a deeply sad and alarming day for the people of Mauritius and for its singular biodiversity," said Happy Khambule, Greenpeace Africa's senior climate and energy campaign manager. The long-term impacts of the oil spill will likely affect whales, turtles, seabirds and much of the marine life in the area, Greenpeace warned.

Greenpeace Africa and Greenpeace Japan joined a Mauritius human rights organization, Dis Moi, in a letter to the government on Monday calling for greater transparency and accountability in its handling of the crisis and calling for wide-ranging investigations.

“The ocean is part of who we are. The whole country including coastal communities depend on its health," Vijay Naraidoo, co-director of Dis Moi, said.

This satellite photo provided Monday Aug. 17, 2020 by 2020 Planet Labs, Inc. shows the MV Wakashio, a bulk carrier ship that recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, Saturday Aug.15 2020. The grounded Japanese ship that leaked tons of oil near protected areas off this Indian Ocean island nation has split apart, with remaining fuel spreading into the turquoise waters. ( 2020 Planet Labs, Inc via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited