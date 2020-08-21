15 Minnesotans catch coronavirus at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

One patient was hospitalized as of Friday, said Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health. The first Sturgis-linked case was reported Thursday, she said, while the 14 others were added Friday.

“We’re expecting that we’re going to see many more cases associated with Sturgis," Ehresmann said during a briefing for reporters. "Thousands of people attended that event, and so it's very likely that we'll see more transmission. Obviously it takes a while for people to develop symptoms and get tested and for us to get those results.”