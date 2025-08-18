2 gunmen among 3 killed in New York City bar shooting, police say; 2 other shooters still at large

Both Childs and St. Louis were shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at a hospital a short time after the shooting. The third man killed, 27-year-old city resident Amadou Diallo, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said Diallo appears to have been an innocent bystander.

Two other men who also opened fire in the bar remained at large Monday, Tisch said, but she did not disclose further details about them. A possible motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but authorities have said it appears to be gang-related. Tisch said Monday that Childs had a lengthy police record and is listed in a police database as a member of Folk Nation, which she described as a “violent gang" that “terrorizes Brooklyn” and is responsible for six shootings this year. She said three people who survived the shooting also have ties to that gang, but St. Louis had no “relevant criminal history."

Fourteen people were shot overall in the incident, but none of the survivors' injuries are believed to be life-threatening, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. Investigators found at least 42 shell casings from 9 mm and .45-caliber weapons and a firearm in a nearby street following the shooting.

The violence was the second mass shooting within weeks in New York City during a year that has otherwise seen declining gun violence. On July 29, a man stalked through a Manhattan office tower with a rifle, wounding one person and killing four others.

Didarul Islam, a New York City police officer, was among those who died in that shooting. His wife gave birth late Sunday night to a boy, their third child together.

Adams said Sunday that both shootings reinforce “why we do this work of going after guns off our streets.”

This story has been updated to correct the total number of people who were shot. A total of 14 were shot, including those who were killed. Not 14 in addition to those killed.