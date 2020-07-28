2 nabbed in ex-Nissan boss' escape say they won't flee US

Bank records show Ghosn wired more than $860,000 to a company linked to Peter Taylor in October 2019, prosecutors said in court documents. Ghosn's son also made cryptocurrency payments totaling about $500,000 to Peter Taylor in the first five months of this year, prosecutors say.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink said the Taylors are asking the court to believe that they won't vanish while Japan tries to extradite them, when their actions in Ghosn's case have shown a complete disregard for the rule of law.

They're accused of “entering Japan with the sole purpose of helping a multimillionaire accused of financial crimes, Carlos Ghosn, escape from prosecution," Hassink said.

“Their efforts required months of planning, millions of dollars and it garnered worldwide attention. Despite these facts, the Taylors ask this court to trust them,” he said.

Talwani seemed skeptical of the Taylors' argument for release. She noted that part of their defense against extradition is that Ghosn's actions of skipping bail are not a crime in Japan, and therefore helping someone escape while they are out on bail isn't a crime either.

“It's hard to equate that with the idea that bail here would be something that would be respected," the judge said.

Talwani did not issue a ruling during Tuesday's hearing but said she would have one “shortly.”