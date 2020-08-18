2 Rangers suspended for throwing behind hitter after slam

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said after the game that Tatis missed the take sign from third-base coach Glenn Hoffman. Tatis said he wasn’t aware of such a practice.

Before Tuesday’s game, Tingler said he won’t put on restraints on the 21-year-old who began the day leading the majors with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. He also said he was glad Tatis missed the sign.

“We were certainly looking to score more runs and put that game away,” said Tingler, adding that his club, which is seeking its first winning season since 2010, has struggled to do that. “We’re not looking to break any unwritten rules. We’re looking to win the game.”

The Padres broke a five-game losing streak with the win.

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino and San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. watch the flight of Tatis's grand slam ball that came off a pitch from Rangers relief pitcher Juan Nicasio in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday Aug. 17, 2020. The shot also scored Jurickson Profar, Josh Naylor and Trent Grisham. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodard, left, speaks to catcher Blake Swihart, right, in an intrasquad game during baseball practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez