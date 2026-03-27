3 killed in tourist helicopter crash off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Kauai

Police said three people died and two others were transported to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment. An email was sent to the medical center seeking the patients' conditions.

The helicopter crashed off the coast of Kauai just before 5 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that it was investigating the crash of the Hughes/MD 500 helicopter.

“They will begin gathering information surrounding the flight and plan to examine the helicopter once it is recovered from the water,” the NTSB said in a statement.

Officials identified the helicopter as being operated by Airborne Aviation, a helicopter company that does sightseeing tours of Kauai's canyons, shoreline and waterfalls. Airborne advertises a “doors-off thrill seekers adventure tour” that seats up to four people.

An email was sent to the company seeking comment.

Helicopter tours are a popular way to explore the cliffs, beaches and waterfalls lining the Na Pali Coast.

Derek Kawakami, mayor of Kauai, thanked the coordinated efforts of the U.S. Coast Guard and local police, fire and safety agencies.

“Here on Kauai, whenever somebody puts their feet on our soil, they're one of ours, we treat them like one of ours, they're a part of our family, and our first responders respond with that spirit in mind,” he said in an interview with Hawaii News Now.

In July 2024, a tour helicopter crashed on Kauai, killing the pilot and two passengers. It broke up in-flight after it hit turbulence, causing the main rotor blades to strike its airframe, NTSB investigators found.