3 officers injured in a Utah shooting and a man is taken into custody

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Police Detective Crystal Beck of neighboring Brigham City told reporters. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

Beck said once additional police arrived, "they were able to locate the subject of the shooting and take him into custody.”

Beck said she did not have the man's name. She said there was no threat to the public.

Tremonton, which has about 10,000 people, is about 75 miles (121 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City.