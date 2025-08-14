3 Virginia sheriff's deputies who were injured in gunfire while executing a search warrant are OK

There was an hourslong standoff but it ended peacefully and with the suspected shooter in custody, Taylor told reporters afterward.

“All three are well. Of course they’re shaken up. And they’re going through the process now of trying to heal,” Taylor said, adding: “They're OK.”

The officers all appear to have been wounded by shrapnel and none was directly hit, Taylor said.

The sheriff asked the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting. Sgt. Rick Garletts, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, said agents would likely be at the scene all night collecting evidence.

“We’re very happy that there were no further injuries tonight. This could have ended much worse than it did,” Garletts said. “I’m glad he gave himself up and came on out.”

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles.

U.S. Rep. John McGuire, who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, had earlier said in a post on X that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies and their families.

“We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time,” McGuire wrote.

Pittsylvania County is located along the state’s southern border with North Carolina, about 98 miles (158 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.