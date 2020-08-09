4-base error on ball over fence helps Rangers top Angels 7-3

After La Stella's first homer of the season, Lynn (2-0) got Mike Trout to pop out to end a five-inning outing on his 109th pitch. It was Lynn's third attempt at 100 victories after he won on opening day.

Shin-Soo Choo capped a four-run fourth with a two-run single that chased Angels starter Andrew Heaney (1-1). Rougned Odor ended an 0-for-18 skid with an RBI single for the first run in the fourth.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa put the Rangers in front in the third with a two-out double that scored Rob Refsnyder from first. Elvis Andrus stopped an 0-for-12 slide with an RBI single in the fourth.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and a walk and scored a run for the Angels. Anthony Rendon was 0 for 3, extending his slump to 0 for 21.

Texas reliever Jimmy Herget struck out Luis Rengifo with the bases loaded to end the eighth, preserving a three-run lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Nick Goody is dealing with a back issue, but manager Chris Woodward said the club was another day from deciding whether Goody would need to go on the injured list. He last pitched Aug. 6. ... Woodward said the Rangers want to wait until they're comfortable with Danny Santana (right forearm strain) playing first base before activating him.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Julio Teheran (0-1, 6.75 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the opener of a three-game series at home against Oakland. He is 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two starts against the A's, both during his nine seasons with Atlanta.

Rangers: RHP Kyle Gibson (0-1, 2.45 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game home series against Seattle. He was 4-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 10 starts against the Mariners with Minnesota.

Texas Rangers' Nick Solak, right, is greeted at the dugout by Todd Frazier, left, after hitting a solo home run on a fly ball that the popped out of the mitt of Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (not pictured) and went over the outfield wall during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Credit: Ray Carlin Credit: Ray Carlin

Los Angeles Angels' Tommy La Stella, center, steps on home plate after hitting a two run home run as Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis, right, and umpire Mark Wegner, left, look on during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin) Credit: Ray Carlin Credit: Ray Carlin