4 family members of Illinois governor candidate killed in Montana helicopter crash, campaign says

Two of Bailey’s grandchildren also were killed, Bailey’s campaign said in a statement.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss. They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them,” the statement said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that it was investigating a helicopter crash in eastern Montana near the town of Ekalaka.

Bailey, from the southern Illinois town of Xenia, announced this year that he is seeking the GOP’s nominee for governor in 2026. He lost to Gov. JB Pritzker in 2022 after serving single, two-year terms in both the Illinois House and Senate.

He unsuccessfully challenged five-term incumbent Republican U.S. Rep Mike Bost in last year’s primary race for a district that covers much of the bottom one-third of Illinois.