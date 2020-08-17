4 killed, at least 20 hurt in Cincinnati weekend shootings

Police said the three Sunday evening shootings were unrelated, and none of the three victims had life-threatening wounds. Two people were wounded in hands, and a man was shot in the back after a fight broke out at a party, police said.

Those shootings followed four gunfire outbursts early Sunday in which 18 people where shot, four fatally. In one case, 10 people were shot. Police said they’re trying to determine why there was such a string of shootings in one weekend. Mayor John Cranley called it “senseless gun violence."