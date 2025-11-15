4 law enforcement officers shot in rural Kansas

Their conditions are “still very fluid,” Underwood said.

A male suspect died from gunshot wounds, leaders from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and state Highway Patrol said. One other male was injured and taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, officials said.

Deputies and troopers were responding to a domestic violence incident north of Carbondale. They were on scene for several minutes when gunfire erupted, authorities said.

The area of the shooting is a rural region close to U.S. Highway 75. There is no active threat to the public, Underwood said.

Hanna reported from Carbondale, Kansas.