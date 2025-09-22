4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts the San Francisco area and many people report sharp shake

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 shook the San Francisco area early Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was just east-southeast of Berkeley, the survey said. It happened shortly before 3 a.m. PDT.
Many people reported feeling a sharp shake and phone alerts going off.
It wasn't immediately known if there were any injuries or significant damage.
In Other News
1
3 apply for open Monroe city council seat
2
New dining options come to COhatch Springfield as Myers Market rebrands
3
New partnership of Miami University, Cincinnati Bengals sees former MU...
4
2 hazardous Fairfield railroad crossings to be eliminated; public’s...
5
Hyde sisters, third-generation of diner owners, embrace Hamilton’s past...