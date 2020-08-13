5 Things to Know for Today

1. INSIDE BIDEN'S SEARCH FOR A RUNNING MATE He started with a list of roughly 20 contenders, including governors, senators, mayors, House members and other Democratic leaders before narrowing the list to 11 finalists and then selecting Kamala Harris.

2. WHAT'S NEXT IN COVID-19 TREATMENT Pharmaceutical companies are rushing to test drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them.