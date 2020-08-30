5 Things to Know for Today

1. TRUMP LASHES BIDEN ON WHITE HOUSE STAGE The president blasts his Democratic rival as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans' safety as he accepts his party's renomination on a packed and largely maskless South Lawn.

2. KENOSHA SHOOTING STRAINS COMMUNITY TIES Like other places in America, the Wisconsin city's Black residents saw inequality in the way police treated them, but there had been nothing like the shooting that left Jacob Blake paralyzed.