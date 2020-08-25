5 Things to Know for Today

1. REPUBLICANS ISSUE DIRE WARNING ON BIDEN On the opening night of their convention, they falsely accused the Democrat of proposing to defund police, ban oil fracking, take over health care, open borders and raise taxes on most Americans.

2. VIOLENCE ERUPTS AGAIN IN WISCONSIN Police in Kenosha fired tear gas at hundreds of people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, as they lit fires, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.