5 Things to Know for Today

1. FIRST LADY MAKES HER CASE FOR TRUMP VOTE Saying he's "fighting for you," Melania Trump casts her husband as the best hope for America in a Rose Garden address as the president turns to family to boost his reelection chances.

2. WISCONSIN PROTESTS TURN DEADLY Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.