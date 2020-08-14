5 Things to Know for Today

1. UAE FACES BACKLASH FOR ISRAELI PACT Iran and Turkey strongly criticize their regional rival over its decision to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel in a U.S.-brokered deal, accusing it of betraying the Palestinian cause.

2. TRUMP GIVES CREDENCE TO CONSPIRACY The president adds fuel to an online misinformation campaign about Kamala Harris' eligibility to be vice president that parallels the one he used against Barack Obama to power his rise into politics.