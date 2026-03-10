76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey sidelined at least 3 weeks with finger tendon injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey will by sidelined for at least three weeks because of a tendon injury on the small finger of his right hand, the team announced Tuesday.

Maxey injured his finger in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in a collision with teammate Adem Bona with 16 seconds remaining in the 76ers' 126-116 loss. He is averaging 29.0 points and 6.7 assists for Philadelphia (34-30), which entered its game Tuesday against Memphis in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with four losses in the last five games.