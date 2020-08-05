76ers beat Wizards 107-98; Simmons leaves with knee injury

Embiid picked up his fourth and fifth fouls within a span of 20 seconds and left the game with 6:55 remaining and the 76ers leading 89-83. But Harris made a jumper and Shake Milton converted a 3-pointer and a turnaround jumper to help maintain the lead before Embiid returned in the closing minutes.

Thomas Bryant had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the fast-fading Wizards, who have gone 0-4 since the restart and would be eliminated from playoff contention if Orlando and Brooklyn win their games later Wednesday.

Washington has the worst record (24-44) of the 22 teams in Orlando.

Philadelphia is trying to make the most of a favorable schedule. This was the the second game in a five-game stretch in which the 76ers play opponents currently seeded seventh or lower in their respective conference.

The 76ers held the offensively challenged Wizards to 42% shooting. That came after coach Brett Brown publicly blasted his team’s defensive effort, saying it “stinks” after his club allowed 126 and 130 points in their first two games in Orlando.

TIP-INS

76ers: Josh Richardson had 15 points and Milton added 14.

Wizards: Bryant recorded his third straight double-double and had three blocks.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play Magic on Friday.

Wizards: Play Pelicans on Friday.

___

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to shoot over Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) comes from behind to block the shot of Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) go for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gets a dunk against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (13) defends Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) goes up to block the shot of Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6) shoots over Washington Wizards guard Gary Payton II (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis