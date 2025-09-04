$80 million in NIL approved by newly launched College Sports Commission

The platform was created as part of the House settlement, which allows schools to pay athletes directly for their NIL, while also offering them a chance to make money from outside groups. NIL Go is in charge of analyzing the outside deals.

It said 332 deals had not been cleared to date and 75 had been resubmitted, while none had entered arbitration, which is available for parties who feel their deals have been wrongly rejected.

The commission said the most common clearance issues were delays in attesting to or providing required information; contradictory deal terms, misreporting of deal terms or mistakes in entering deal terms; and deals that don't satisfy the “valid business purpose” requirement that caused confusion when the platform first rolled out.

The CSC said values of the deals ranged as high as $1.8 million. It said its “deal flow reports” will be updated on a regular basis.

