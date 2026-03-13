A 5.5 quake jolts central Turkey, sending residents into the cold streets

A 5.5 earthquake has hit central Turkey and sent frightened residents into the streets, but Turkey's disaster response agency says no damage has been reported
news
3 hours ago
X

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake struck central Turkey on Friday, Turkey’s emergency response said. The tremor sent some residents rushing into the streets but no damage has been reported.

The magnitude 5.5 quake was centered in the town of Niksar in Tokat province, at a depth of 6.4 kilometers (4 miles), according to the Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD.

It occurred at 3:35 a.m. and was felt in several provinces, AFAD said, adding that “no adverse developments” were reported.

Still, many residents were seen waiting in cars or in the streets despite the cold, afraid to return to homes, Haberturk news channel reported.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

In Other News
1
Gov. DeWine visits New Miami to promote Ohio vision program for...
2
InsideOut Studios artists team up with local author on book...
3
Fenwick HS track and field athletes break records as all earn medals at...
4
OPINION: Iran hostilities affect nearly everything here at home
5
‘We’ve got trouble’: Edgewood Schools hosts public forum today as...