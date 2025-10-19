A cargo aircraft skids off a Hong Kong airport runway into the sea, leaving two 2 confirmed dead

HONG KONG (AP) — A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong airport runway into the sea when landing early Monday, with two people confirmed dead.
The flight, arriving from Dubai, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m., according to Hong Kong’s airport authority.
Four crew members on the plane have been rescued and taken to hospital. But police said initial reports suggested two people on an airport ground vehicle were confirmed dead.
In Other News
1
Celebrate 50 years of ‘Rocky Horror’ at the State Theater
2
Professional Women of Clark County to host ‘find your why’ workshop
3
Pink Around the Square moves breast cancer awareness conversation...
4
‘Creature Feature Club’ brings pop culture villains to life at...
5
Springfield fire department may charge for non-emergency calls