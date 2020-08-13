A largely virtual New York Film Festival unveils lineup

The major fall film festivals, which often jockey for the chance to premiere the season's top films, have this year worked in concert to salvage what they can from a more limited array of films and a drastic reduction in attendees. Many of the films selected by Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the New York Film Festival, will also play at the Venice and Toronto festivals.

“The disorientation and uncertainty of this tough year had the effect of returning us to core principles,” said Dennis Lim, the festival's director of programming, in a statement. “To put it simply, the main slate is our collective response to one central question: which films matter to us right now?"