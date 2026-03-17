A look at the top Iranian official and the head of internal security targeted by Israel

Iran has not yet confirmed or denied their deaths. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top security officials were killed in the surprise U.S. and Israeli strikes that started the war. Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, who was appointed to replace him, has not been seen in public, and Israel suspects he was wounded.

The killing of top leaders has so far had little impact on the war itself, as Iran's Revolutionary Guard continues to fire missiles at Israel and Arab Gulf countries. Iran has also effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil passes, sending prices up and rattling the world economy.

A political veteran with the supreme leader's ear

Larijani hails from one of Iran’s most famous political families, which many media outlets have compared to the Kennedys in the United States. One brother, Sadeq, served as the head of Iran’s judiciary, while another, Mohammad Javad, was a senior diplomat who closely advised the late Khamenei on foreign affairs.

Larijani has been a conservative force within Iran’s theocracy, issuing increasingly hard-line threats throughout the years. In the 1990s, he served as Iran’s culture minister, tightening censorship. He served as parliament speaker from 2008 to 2020, and most recently as head of the Supreme National Security Council.

Larijani has also written at least six philosophy books, including three exploring the works of German philosopher Immanuel Kant.

He was appointed to advise Khamenei on strategy in nuclear talks with the Trump administration and traveled to Oman to meet with mediators just two weeks before Israel and the U.S. attacked. Like other top Iranian leaders, he was under heavy U.S. sanctions linked to the violent repression of mass protests in January.

He was ineligible to become supreme leader because he is not a Shiite cleric. But he was widely expected to serve as a top adviser, and many believed he was running the country as U.S. and Israeli strikes have driven Iran's leadership underground.

A week ago, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to attack Iran “TWENTY TIMES HARDER” if Tehran stopped oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, Larijani responded to him on X.

“The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran,” he wrote. “Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

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Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel and Spike from Budapest, Hungary.