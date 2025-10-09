Breaking: Former Dayton AMVETS commander accused of stealing more than $600,000 pleads guilty

‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel is being built for 2027

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in a scene from "A Minecraft Movie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

By LINDSEY BAHR – AP Film Writer
46 minutes ago
Get ready for more chicken jockey. “A Minecraft Movie” is getting a sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday announced that it was planning to release the film in July 2027.

Jared Hess is returning to direct and co-write the still untitled film, which counts Jason Momoa among its producers. No official plot or cast have been revealed yet.

A sequel is not exactly a surprise. “A Minecraft Movie,” starring Momoa and Jack Black, remains the highest earning film of the year at the North American box office with $424 million in domestic ticket sales. The film more than doubled opening weekend expectations and took on a life of its own with kids shouting “chicken jockey” at theaters. Globally, it’s made over $957 million, trailing only “Lilo & Stitch” and the Chinese blockbuster “Ne Zha 2.”

The studio released an Instagram picture of two “netherite” pickaxes, a material known to Minecraft players for its durability, with the caption: “Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027.”

