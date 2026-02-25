A new director is being appointed to lead the Louvre Museum after jewel heist, sources say

The challenges that Leribault will inherit are formidable.

The daylight robbery — among the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory — exposed alarming security holes at the Paris landmark.

The former royal palace has also suffered a broad array of other problems that have presented a picture of a treasured national institution spiraling out of control.

They include a burst pipe near the “Mona Lisa” and water leaks that damaged priceless books, aging buildings, and staff walkouts over overcrowding, understaffing and ticket price-hikes for most non-European visitors.

Pressure for new leadership deepened in recent weeks when authorities revealed a suspected decade-long ticket fraud operation linked to the museum that investigators say may have cost the Louvre 10 million euros ($11.8 million).