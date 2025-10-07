Breaking: Early voting for Nov. 4 election starts today: Here’s how to cast your ballot

A newly elected mayor in Germany is found with serious stabbing wounds

The newly elected mayor of a town in western Germany has been found with serious stabbing wounds and Chancellor Friedrich Merz says she was the victim of “an abhorrent act.”
Emergency services stand next to a rescue helicopter in Herdecke, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, after the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, has been found critically injured in her apartment. (Alex Talash/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Emergency services stand next to a rescue helicopter in Herdecke, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, after the newly elected mayor of Herdecke, Iris Stalzer, has been found critically injured in her apartment. (Alex Talash/dpa via AP)
news
1 hour ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — The newly elected mayor of a town in western Germany was found with serious stabbing wounds on Tuesday, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz said she was the victim of “an abhorrent act.”

Iris Stalzer was elected as mayor of Herdecke on Sept. 28. She is a member of the center-left Social Democrats, the junior party in Germany’s conservative-led national government.

German news agency dpa, citing unidentified security sources, reported that she was found with life-threatening injuries and had several stabbing wounds.

Police said only that there was a large operation underway in Herdecke.

Merz wrote on social media that “we fear for the life of mayor-elect Iris Stalzer and hope for her full recovery.”

The leader of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group in Berlin, Matthias Miersch, told reporters that “we heard a few minutes ago that newly elected mayor Iris Stalzer was stabbed in Herdecke.” He said that “we hope that she survives this terrible act.”

“We can't say anything at the moment about the background,” he added.

Stalzer, who beat a candidate from Merz's center-right Christian Democrats in a runoff vote to win election, is due to take office on Nov. 1. Herdecke is a town of about 23,000 people in western Germany's Ruhr region, between the cities of Hagen and Dortmund.

Stalzer's website says she is 57 and married with two teenage children. It says she has spent almost her whole life in Herdecke and has worked as a lawyer specializing in labor law.

In Other News
1
Miami U.’s polytechnic transformation may include student housing in...
2
McCrabb: Couple after completing Great Loop: ‘Life is short’
3
Juvenile arrested for swatting, inducing panic at Fairfield High
4
Police: West Chester Twp. burglary wasn’t crew’s only one planned
5
Election 2025: 5 seek 3 spots on Hamilton City Council