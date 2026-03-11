A red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the US

The zoo said Wednesday that the 11-pound (5-kilogram) male fox appears healthy after early examinations.

“He seems to be settling in well,” Keith Lovett, the zoo's director of animal programs, said by phone. “It’s gone through a lot.”

It's not clear how the animal got on the ship full of automobiles, which left Southampton on Feb. 4, according to the zoo. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the ship’s crew discovered the furry passenger while traveling to the Port of New York and New Jersey, where the vessel arrived Feb. 18. Officials brought the fox to the zoo the next day. He's estimated to be 2 years old.

The species, formally named Vulpes vulpes, is widespread in Europe, Asia, North America and parts of Africa. A long-term home for this fox will be found once he clears some more health screening.

For now, he's in the zoo's veterinary center. Being an omnivore, he's getting a diet of produce, proteins and some biscuit-like items.