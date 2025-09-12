Aaron Judge hits 361st home run to tie Joe DiMaggio for 4th place in Yankees history

The solo shot gave New York a 4-1 lead. Judge's 46th homer of the season had an exit velocity of 114.9 mph and traveled 434 feet.

Judge's second drive raised his major league-best batting average to .322, three points ahead of Athletics rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson.

Judge launched No. 360 in the first inning, a 413-foot homer off Tyler Holton that put New York up 1-0.

Holton and Gipson-Long became the 272nd and 273rd pitchers to allow a homer to Judge, who has six multihomer games this season.

The two-time MVP broke a tie with Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra for fifth on New York’s career list Tuesday night in a 12-2 loss when he hit a solo shot off Casey Mize in the first inning.

Hall of Fame sluggers Babe Ruth (659 homers), Mickey Mantle (536) and Lou Gehrig (493) are the only players ahead of Judge on the Yankees’ career home run chart.

