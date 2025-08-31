Aaron Judge ties Yogi Berra for fifth on the Yankees' career homers list

He batted again in the third and doubled off the wall in center. He scampered home on Cody Bellinger's double to right.

The 33-year-old Judge also connected for a solo homer in New York's 11-inning victory at Chicago on Saturday night. The two-time AL MVP and seven-time All-Star was batting .218 (17 for 78) with five homers and 11 RBIs in August coming into the day.

Hall of Famers Babe Ruth (659 homers), Mickey Mantle (536), Lou Gehrig (493) and Joe DiMaggio (361) are on top of the Yankees' career homers list. Judge's drive produced the first change in the franchise's top five since Aug. 7, 1957.

Judge was activated from the 10-day injured list on Aug. 5 after being sidelined by a flexor strain in his right elbow. He has been serving as the team's designated hitter, but he could return to the outfield at some point this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb