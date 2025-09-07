Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TD passes in his Steelers debut, leads 34-32 comeback win over Jets

“I love beating everybody,” Rodgers said. “It doesn’t matter who it is.”

But this one had to be a little more satisfying, especially after he was released by the Jets and new coach Aaron Glenn in the offseason.

“I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets,” Rodgers said when asked if he was pleased to beat Glenn. "I gave as much as I could to the team. I didn’t have any hard feelings about it not working out. I didn’t maybe appreciate the way it went down in the end, but that’s in the past.

“And we're 1-and-0.”

With the Steelers trailing 32-31, Rodgers got the ball with just over three minutes left and led the offense into Jets territory. On fourth-and-11 from the 42, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin opted for a field goal try and Boswell easily made the kick.

“I can’t say enough about Boz,” Tomlin said. “Our kicker is a serial killer. He’s got a low pulse rate. He can’t wait to deliver.”

The Jets had a chance to drive for a potential winning field goal when they got the ball back with 56 seconds remaining. On fourth-and-3, Justin Fields connected with Garrett Wilson for what could've been a first down — but Jalen Ramsey slammed hard into the Jets receiver, who couldn't hold onto the ball.

The 41-year-old Rodgers then just needed to take a knee to cap a successful return to the stadium he called home the past two seasons. He was 22 of 30 for 244 yards with TD passes to Calvin Austin III, Jaylen Warren, Jonnu Smith and Ben Skowronek.

“Boz bailed us out with an amazing kick,” Rodgers said. “It was a good team win. A lot of new guys made some plays. Proud of our guys.”

Fields, also playing against his former team, ran for his second touchdown of the game to put the Jets ahead 32-31 with 7:01 remaining when he faked a handoff to Breece Hall, who had 107 yards on 19 carries, rolled to his right and high-stepped his way into the end zone for a 1-yard score.

Fields' 2-point conversion throw to Wilson was incomplete, keeping it a one-point game.

The score came a few plays after Fields ran for 4 yards on third-and-1 from the 14, but Wilson was called for a low block. Officials then announced they made a mistake and the penalty was actually on Ramsey — who also wears No. 5 — and it kept the Jets' drive alive.

Fields finished 16 of 22 for 218 yards with a TD pass to Wilson, and also ran for 48 yards on 12 carries.

It was also the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks in Week 1 on both sides faced the teams for which they started the season opener the previous year.

“I think we played well,” Fields said. “I think we ran the ball well. Our offensive line did a great job. We only had one sack and that was in the red zone. As a team, we were docile and kind of keeping each other in the fight.”

The turning point came in the fourth quarter when Rodgers threw his third TD pass, connecting with Warren for a 5-yard score that cut Pittsburgh’s deficit to 26-24.

The Steelers got the ball right back when Kenneth Gainwell forced Xavier Gipson to fumble the kickoff and Skowronek recovered at the Jets 22 on the game’s first turnover.

Rodgers took advantage two plays later, throwing an 18-yard TD pass to Austin to put the Steelers up 31-26 with 14:07 left.

“Man, we can't have turnovers,” Glenn said. “We can't do it. We have to be a more disciplined team. ... That's something that will be addressed. You will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games.”

Back in town

With New York leading 3-0, Rodgers jogged onto the field for the first time with the Steelers and the Jets fans who once cheered him greeted him with a loud chorus of boos.

On his first snap with the Steelers — he didn’t play in the preseason — he was sacked by former teammate Quinnen Williams. But then Rodgers went to work on an efficient drive and found Skowronek for a 22-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 7-3 lead with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.

The Jets answered right back with Fields connecting with Wilson, his former Ohio State teammate, for a 33-yard touchdown.

Injuries

Steelers: S DeShon Elliott and. LB Malik Harrison both left with knee injuries and Tomlin said both were being evaluated. ... CB Joey Porter Jr. had hamstring tightness and Tomlin said the team “shut him down.”

Jets: RB/KR Kene Nwangwu injured a hamstring in the first and didn't come back.

Up next

Steelers: Home opener against the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

Jets: Host the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL