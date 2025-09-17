ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death

ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing
Jimmy Kimmel poses in the press room with the award for host for a game show for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Jimmy Kimmel poses in the press room with the award for host for a game show for "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" during night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Arts & Entertainment
37 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely following comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

The network's decision came Nexstar announced its ABC affiliates would pre-empt “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely over his comments.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

In Other News
1
The Grey in Hamilton is a coffee bar by day, cocktail and wine lounge...
2
VIDEO: Area farm seeing low yield in pumpkin crop this year
3
Darana Hybrid to expand in Hamilton, adding 55 new jobs
4
Middletown’s second marijuana dispensary to open at former Chinese...
5
Multiple ramp closures expected for U.S. 35 this week as part of an...