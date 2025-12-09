AC Milan back on top of Serie A thanks to Christian Pulisic double

However, it was 2-0 down after 17 minutes.

Nikola Vlašić gave the home side the lead with a penalty after nine minutes, and then made the second goal eight minutes later when he powered forward to feed Duvan Zapata, whose powerful angled drive beat Mike Maignan from 12 meters.

Milan got back into the game seven minutes later, Adrien Rabiot lashing in a shot from 35 meters that will feature in many goal of the season competitions come May.

It fell to American forward Pulisic to turn the game around with two second-half goals. After 67 minutes, one minute after replacing Davide Bartesaghi, he found himself unmarked in the box and made no mistake from close range.

Ten minutes later Pulisic put Milan ahead for the first time in the match when he swept home a low cross from the right.

Milan avoided what would have been only its second defeat of the season and extended its unbeaten league run to 13 games.

The result leaves Torino, a club with the worst defense in the league, in 16th place, one of four teams on 14 points.

Genoa beats Udinese

In Udine, Genoa won a second consecutive league match for the first time in almost two years when a late goal from Brooke Norton-Cuffy secured a 2-1 victory over Udinese.

The 83rd-minute decider was the England under-21 international’s first goal for the club since signing from Arsenal last year.

It followed a 34th-minute penalty from Ruslan Malinovskyi that put Genoa ahead, and a 65th minute equalizer by Jakub Piotrowski.

The result maintained Genoa’s revival under new coach Daniele De Rossi. It is unbeaten in its last four, with eight points from 12 since the former Roma midfielder took the helm.

The win lifted Genoa into 14th place, one of the four teams on 14 points. Udinese is three places above it with 18.

Parma sinks Pisa

At the bottom of the table, a penalty from Adrian Benedyczak gave Parma a 1-0 win at Pisa.

The Polish forward struck after 40 minutes to move Parma four points clear of the relegation zone.

M’Bala Nzola came close three times for the home side in the second half. His day got worse in stoppage time when he was shown a straight red card for a senseless kick at Mandela Keita.

The result leaves Pisa third-bottom with 10 points from 14 games.

