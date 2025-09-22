ACC moving to 9-game football schedule starting next year, aligning with rest of Power Four peers

Going from an eight- to a nine-game model would align the ACC with its power-conference peers in the Big 12, Big Ten and Southeastern conferences. The ACC would join the SEC — which announced its move from eight to nine last month — in playing 10 games against Power Four opponents in a so-called “9+1 model.”

Still, the ACC being the only power conference with an odd number of football-playing members (17) means there are wrinkles.

A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that most league teams will transition to the nine-game slate next year, though multiple teams will play eight league games and two against Power Four opponents — an “8+2 model” — to accommodate nonconference games already on the books.

By 2027, the person said, 16 of the 17 teams will play a “9+1 schedule,” while one team will have to play an “8+2” slate.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league hasn't publicized specifics of the model. Phillips said the league will present the plan to its faculty athletic representatives for formal adoption.

“There will be additional discussions and more details to be determined, but Monday's decision showcases the commitment and leadership of our ADs in balancing what is best for strengthening the conference and for their respective programs,” Phillips said in his statement.

