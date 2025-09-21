Aces' A'ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP award, her second as the unanimous choice

Wilson again led the league in scoring (23.4 points per game) as well as blocked shots (2.3) and helped the Aces win their last 16 regular-season games, earning the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. For the second consecutive season, Wilson averaged at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and a steal per game. She is the only WNBA player to reach these averages in a season while playing at least 15 games.

The 29-year-old Wilson also was honored as the league's Co-Defensive Player of the Year, along with Minnesota's Alanna Smith, earning that award earlier this week for a third time in four seasons.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (534 points) finished runner-up for MVP for the second consecutive season. She received 18 first-place votes. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was third (291 points) and garnered the other three top votes. Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (180) and Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (93 points) rounded out the top five vote-getters.

Players were awarded 10 points for a first-place vote, seven points for a second-place vote, five points for a third-place vote, three points for a fourth-place vote and one point for a fifth-place vote.

Wilson was honored as the AP Player of the Year earlier this month.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball