Actor Emily Osment is single as her divorce from musician Jack Farina becomes official

FILE - Emily Osment poses for a portrait to promote "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" during the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on July 13, 2024. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Emily Osment is divorced and single.

A judge's order dissolving the marriage of Osment and musician Jack Anthony Farina took effect on Monday after a mandatory six-month waiting period.

The two had been married for less than five months when Osment filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court in March. They separated less than two months after their October wedding, citing irreconcilable differences. They have no children.

It was the first marriage for Osment, the 33-year-old younger sister of “The Sixth Sense” actor Haley Joel Osment.

She came to fame for playing the title character's best friend on the Disney Channel's “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011. She subsequently starred in the sitcoms “Young & Hungry” and “Young Sheldon" and currently appears on the “Young Sheldon” spinoff, “Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.”

