Actor John Saxon dies; 'Enter the Dragon' among many roles

According to internet movie website IMDB, Saxon appeared in nearly 200 roles in the movies and on television in a career that stretched over seven decades since he made his big screen debut in 1954 in uncredited roles in “It Should Happen to You” and George Cukor’s “A Star Is Born.”

His striking, angular profile and dark eyes led to roles playing Mexicans, Native Americans and Mongols. Among other characters, Saxon portrayed an Indian chief on the popular TV Western series “Bonanza” and Marco Polo on the futuristic hit TV show “The Time Tunnel,” according to IMDB.

Actress Barbara Crampton wrote on Twitter that Saxon “had strength and charm, which was a great combination. His strong presence allowed him, with ease to command every role he portrayed."

In 2017, the Tennessee retirement community where Saxon and his wife lived honored him with a film festival after residents requested screenings of his movies.

Speaking of the popularity of the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise in a 1987 interview, Saxon said, “I am intrigued by horror and fantasy-type things because I think it is a way of magnifying some part of the human mind that is exhibited or projected in a highly distorted way."