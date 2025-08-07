Administration asks Supreme Court to lift restrictions on Southern California immigration stops

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to lift a court order blocking immigration stops a judge found to be indiscriminate in Southern California
A demonstrator waves a flag during a protest in reaction to recent immigration raids on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A demonstrator waves a flag during a protest in reaction to recent immigration raids on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
News Elections
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order blocking immigration stops a judge found to be indiscriminate in Southern California.

The emergency petition comes after an appeals court refused to lift the temporary restraining order.

Judge Maame E. Frimpong found there was a “mountain of evidence” that federal immigration enforcement tactics were violating the Constitution.

The administration argues her order hinders their enforcement of immigration law.

In Other News
1
Election 2025: Butler County tax issues filed for Nov. 4 ballot
2
Veteran suicides on rise in Butler County; Army veteran tells his story
3
Wanted sex assault suspect arrested by Hamilton police
4
Tano Bistro set to reopen this week
5
Parking details released for weekend country music festival in West...