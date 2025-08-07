Administration asks Supreme Court to lift restrictions on Southern California immigration stops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to lift a court order blocking immigration stops a judge found to be indiscriminate in Southern California.
The emergency petition comes after an appeals court refused to lift the temporary restraining order.
Judge Maame E. Frimpong found there was a “mountain of evidence” that federal immigration enforcement tactics were violating the Constitution.
The administration argues her order hinders their enforcement of immigration law.
