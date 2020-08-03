Afghan forces retake prison after deadly attack by IS group

Other militants simultaneously stormed the prison and took up positions in nearby residential buildings. They fired on Afghan troops for several hours, even after the security forces retook the prison and began recapturing some of the inmates.

Of the five prisoners killed by the militants, at least three were members of the Taliban, showing the tensions between the two factions.

An AP photographer who went inside the prison, which houses about 1,500 inmates, said he saw the bodies of five of the attackers and at least four prisoners.

Omar said about 430 prisoners stayed in their cells or hid during the siege. It was unclear Monday how may prisoners remained at large.

One inmate, who gave his name as Azizullah, said he heard the powerful explosion, followed by the militants storming into the main prison block, shouting for their fighters and telling them to flee.

“The aim of this attack was to rescue all Daesh members inside the prison, and unfortunately that included five or six senior Daesh people,” Omar said, using an Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group, which is also known as ISIS. Among the prisoners who escaped was the group's shadow governor for neighboring Kunar Province, he said.

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, known as IS in Khorasan Province, claimed responsibility for the attack. The militants have established a base in Nangarhar Province.

Afghanistan has seen a recent surge in violence, with most attacks claimed by IS militants. U.S. and Afghan forces — along with the Taliban — have pounded IS positions.

While the group's strength might have been reduced, analysts say it is still able to stage such high-profile attacks such as the jailbreak.

"Rumors of the demise of ISIS in Afghanistan are greatly exaggerated. It retains the capacity to carry out attacks, and it continues to gain new recruits ranging from disaffected former Taliban fighters to newly radicalized young Afghans," said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

"The attack on the jail took place in terrain where ISIS has long had a deep presence, and it used tactics that the group has frequently deployed in Afghanistan," he said. "It amplifies, for Kabul and Washington and other NATO partners, just how serious the ISIS challenge remains.”

On Saturday, authorities said Afghan special forces killed a senior Islamic State commander near Jalalabad.

The Taliban’s political spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, told the AP that his group was not involved in the prison attack.

“We have a cease-fire and are not involved in any of these attacks anywhere in the country,” he said.

The Taliban had declared a three-day cease-fire starting Friday for the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The cease-fire expired at midnight Sunday, although it wasn’t immediately clear if it would be extended.

The U.S. reached the peace deal with the Taliban in February, but a second, crucial round of negotiations between the Taliban and the political leadership in Kabul has yet to begin.

Washington has been pushing for an early start to intra-Afghan negotiations that have repeatedly been delayed since the Taliban accord was reached.

While the Islamic State group has seen its so-called caliphate stretching across Iraq and Syria eliminated after years of fighting, the group has continued its attacks in Afghanistan. The extremists also have battled the Taliban, which was overthrown by the U.S. in 2001 American-led invasion following the Sept. 11 attacks.

A United Nations report released last month estimated the membership of IS in Afghanistan at 2,200. While its leadership has been depleted, IS still counts among its leaders a Syrian national Abu Said Mohammad al-Khorasani.

The report also said the monitoring team had received information that two senior Islamic State commanders, Abu Qutaibah and Abu Hajar al-Iraqi, had recently arrived in Afghanistan from the Middle East.

Faiez reported from Kabul, Afghanistan. Associated Press writer Kathy Gannon in Islamabad contributed.

