After plows clear field for overtime, Ottawa beats Calgary 2-1 in snowy North Star Cup

TD Place was blanketed by heavy snowfall, with plows brought on to clear the turf before extra time.

“That wasn’t a game,” Cavalry coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said. “That was a fight.”

In the 33rd minute, Cavalry defender Fraser Aird tucked the ball into the bottom right corner. In a testament to the rivalry between the sides, the celebrating visitors were met with a barrage of snowballs from Atletico fans.

Just six minutes later, Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antonaro lobbed a pass into the box that evaded the crowd through the snow and found Rodriguez for a spectacular bicycle kick.

“I didn’t think about it,” Rodríguez said. “I just did it.”

Said Ottawa coach Diego Mejía: “It’s the best goal ever in this league. Ever in this league.”

Ottawa won its first title.

“Even if we had played in water, in a pool, we’d win the match,” Mejía said.

