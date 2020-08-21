After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon 'conspiracy theory'

It was Trump’s first public comment on the subject and continued a pattern of the Republican president appearing unwilling to resoundingly condemn extremists who support his candidacy.

Trump insisted he hadn't heard much about the QAnon movement, "other than I understand they like me very much" and "it is gaining in popularity." Days earlier, he had ignored a question about QAnon at another White House briefing.

Trump has retweeted QAnon-promoting accounts, and shirts and hats with QAnon symbols and slogans are not uncommon at his rallies.

An FBI bulletin last May warned that conspiracy theory-driven extremists have become a domestic terrorism threat. The bulletin specifically mentioned QAnon. Earlier last year, the Southern Poverty Law Center warned that the movement is becoming increasingly popular with anti-government extremists.

