Ahead of potential final game with Seahawks, RB Kenneth Walker III is firing on all cylinders

Walker instead has taken on an increased role as the Seahawks move within one win of their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“Obviously, it’s unfortunate what happened to him,” Walker told The Associated Press. “But, I’ve been going through it all season. I’ve been prepared for whatever.”

Walker, who ran for over 1,000 yards this season (1,027) for the first time since his rookie year, has not only been prepared, he has excelled in Charbonnet’s absence. Including the game in which Charbonnet was injured, Walker has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in the postseason, caught all seven passes thrown his way for 78 yards receiving and plunged into the end zone four times on the ground.

Ahead of the Seahawks’ 31-27 win against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak pointed to the film as reason enough that Walker could handle a few more touches.

“He played some really good football,” Kubiak said last week. “We have all the confidence in the world with him to carry a heavier load, but it’s not all on him. He’s got help behind him. We’re counting on him.”

Over the Seahawks’ last three games of the regular season, Walker has also had at least 100 total yards twice. He credited his individual success to Seattle’s attention to detail in all aspects of the run game as a team.

“Linemen hitting their guys, picking up on who they were supposed to get,” Walker said. “Everybody just all around was more detailed in who they were supposed to get. Receivers, tight ends, everybody’s all on one accord.”

But nobody has been more on point — and received more attention — than Walker ahead of what could be his last game in a Seahawks uniform. The 25-year-old running back is in the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to become a free agent in 2026. Given his production, Walker figures to be in line for a significant pay bump.

General manager John Schneider, who drafted Walker in the second round in 2022, would be saddened to see him go should the Michigan State product choose to do so.

“Ken has been awesome,” Schneider said. “Explosive. I would say maybe a little bit more decisive the last month and a half. He’s a free agent. We’d love to have him back.”

To Schneider’s point, Walker picked up steam down the stretch after hitting a lull for much of the middle of the season. As Walker put it, it has been an up-and-down season personally while the team has enjoyed plenty of on-field success, which matters much more to him.

Walker has taken pride in stepping up in Charbonnet’s absence, especially since he considers him a brother. Simultaneously, Walker’s mental resilience has been tested amid the uncertainty of his future in the Pacific Northwest.

Rather than ponder whether the Super Bowl could be a sweet swan song to his time with the Seahawks, Walker has compartmentalized that aspect of his role in one of the biggest games in franchise history.

“I don’t really think on that,” Walker said. “If I worry about that, then I won’t be able to focus on what the hell I need to focus on.”

So what is occupying Walker’s mind these days?

“I just really want to win the Super Bowl,” he said.

___

